Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Home Capital Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.67.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$49.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Home Capital Group from C$62.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. TD Securities cut Home Capital Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Home Capital Group from C$39.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HMCBF opened at $28.91 on Friday. Home Capital Group has a 1-year low of $23.83 and a 1-year high of $36.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46.

Home Capital Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

