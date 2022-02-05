Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.
EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.
