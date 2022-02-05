Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

EPRT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 195.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter valued at about $54,000. FORA Capital LLC increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 84.5% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE EPRT opened at $25.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.35 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.88. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.41. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $21.74 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. This is a positive change from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 167.74%.

About Essential Properties Realty Trust

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single-tenant properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to middle-market companies, which operates service-oriented or experience-based businesses. Its portfolio includes the following: Captain D’s, Art Van Furniture, Mister Car Wash, Zips Car Wash, AMC Theaters, Perkins, 84 Lumber, Mirabito, Ruby Tuesday and White Oak Station.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.