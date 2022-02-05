Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $55.79.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$61.00 to C$52.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$55.50 to C$56.00 in a research note on Monday, November 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 12.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 1.2% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 12,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

KL stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. Kirkland Lake Gold has a 52-week low of $31.72 and a 52-week high of $46.98.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 34.70% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $666.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.66%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the mining, development, and exploration of gold properties. The firms projects include Holt Mine, Macassa Mine, and Detour Lake Mine. The company was founded on June 29, 1983 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

