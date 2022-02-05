Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Short Interest Update

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,870,000 shares, an increase of 24.0% from the December 31st total of 3,120,000 shares. Approximately 2.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SKX shares. Rowe upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “positive” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 18th. Williams Capital upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.89.

Shares of NYSE:SKX opened at $44.43 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A. has a 1 year low of $34.05 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.10. Skechers U.S.A. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 6.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Skechers U.S.A. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,134,622 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $258,390,000 after purchasing an additional 402,930 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,833,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $209,770,000 after purchasing an additional 179,641 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,455,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $103,441,000 after purchasing an additional 735,350 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 1,887.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,092,064 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $104,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 317.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,989,811 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513,394 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The Domestic Wholesale segment distributes footwear through the local wholesale distribution channels including department stores, specialty stores, athletic specialty shoe stores and independent retailers, as well as catalog and internet retailers.

