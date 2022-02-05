Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.29

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.29 and traded as high as $16.98. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 4,810 shares.
The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 29.72%.
Ark Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKR)
Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
