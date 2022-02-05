Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.29

Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.29 and traded as high as $16.98. Ark Restaurants shares last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 4,810 shares.

The stock has a market capitalization of $57.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.29.

Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $42.84 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 29.72%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,490 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 4,371 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,040,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,066 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ark Restaurants during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,000. Institutional investors own 14.48% of the company’s stock.

Ark Restaurants Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARKR)

Ark Restaurants Corp. owns and operates restaurants and bars, fast food concepts and catering operations in the U.S. It operates in New York City, Florida, Washington, D.C, Las Vegas, NV and the gulf coast of Alabama. The company was founded in January 1983 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

