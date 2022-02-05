Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Short Interest Down 14.4% in January

Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,140,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the December 31st total of 3,670,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days. Approximately 9.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In other news, Director Howard E. Janzen sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total value of $631,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.65, for a total value of $175,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,784 shares of company stock valued at $2,484,785. 1.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Get Vocera Communications alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,072 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Vocera Communications during the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 44.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VCRA. Craig Hallum downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vocera Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair cut Vocera Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded Vocera Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $79.25 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vocera Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.15.

Shares of NYSE VCRA opened at $78.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.76. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $79.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -328.49 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

About Vocera Communications

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Vocera Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vocera Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.