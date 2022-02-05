Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Safran (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Safran S.A. is a France-based high-technology company which produces aircraft and rocket engines and propulsion systems. It divides its work into three segments: Aerospace, Aircraft and Defense. The Aerospace Propulsion division provides engines, turbines and parts for aircraft, and rocket boosters for civil, military and spatial markets. The Aircraft Equipment division produces landing gear, wheels and carbon brakes, aircraft engine nacelles and airborne power electronics. The Defense division includes the subsidiary, Sagem, and makes systems and equipment for inertial navigation and other defense applications to be used on military transport and combat aircraft, helicopters, warships, armored vehicles and artillery systems. It operates through ISEI, Aerospace Power Distribution Management Solutions and the Integrated Cockpit Solutions business of Eaton Corporation. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAFRY. Barclays lowered their price objective on Safran from €134.00 ($150.56) to €130.00 ($146.07) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Safran from €150.00 ($168.54) to €140.00 ($157.30) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Safran from €145.00 ($162.92) to €137.00 ($153.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised Safran from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Safran in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.50.

SAFRY stock opened at $30.53 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.64. Safran has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

About Safran

Safran SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft, defense and communication equipment and technologies. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace Propulsion, Aircraft Equipment, Defense & Aerosystems and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, rocket engines, civil and military helicopters, tactical missiles and drones.

