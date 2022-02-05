Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oriental Land (OTCMKTS:OLCLY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Oriental Land Co., Ltd. operates and manages theme parks and hotels primarily in Japan. Oriental Land Co. is headquartered in Urayasu, Japan. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Oriental Land from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Oriental Land in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They set an overweight rating for the company.

OTCMKTS OLCLY opened at $34.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.41 and a beta of -0.06. Oriental Land has a 12 month low of $27.15 and a 12 month high of $34.93. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Oriental Land Co, Ltd. engages in the operation and management of leisure facilities. It operates through the following segments: Theme Parks, Hotels and Others. The Theme Parks segment operates Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea theme parks. The Hotels segment manages Tokyo Disneyland Hotel, Disney Ambassador Hotel, Tokyo DisneySea Hotel MiraCosta, and Palm & Fountain Terrace Hotel.

