KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KULR Technology Group Inc. develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries and other components applications principally in the United States, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation. KULR Technology Group Inc. is based in Campbell, California. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on shares of KULR Technology Group from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Litchfield Hills Research restated a buy rating on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

KULR opened at $2.23 on Wednesday. KULR Technology Group has a twelve month low of $1.41 and a twelve month high of $3.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.55.

KULR Technology Group (OTCMKTS:KULR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). KULR Technology Group had a negative net margin of 468.68% and a negative return on equity of 97.13%. The business had revenue of $0.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.65 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KULR Technology Group will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Timothy Ray Knowles sold 92,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $262,958.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Mo sold 159,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.89, for a total transaction of $460,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 454,266 shares of company stock worth $1,329,388.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KULR. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. JT Stratford LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of KULR Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

KULR Technology Group, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of thermal management technologies for batteries, electronics, and other components across an array of battery-powered applications. Its total battery safety solution products can be used for electric vehicles, energy storage, battery recycling transportation, cloud computing, and 5G communication devices.

