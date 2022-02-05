Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Eurofins Scientific (OTCMKTS:ERFSF) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Eurofins Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Eurofins Scientific from €105.00 ($117.98) to €100.00 ($112.36) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Eurofins Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eurofins Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS ERFSF opened at $104.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Eurofins Scientific has a 12 month low of $84.80 and a 12 month high of $151.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $113.35 and a 200-day moving average of $124.19.

Eurofins Scientific SE engages in the bio-analytical testing of food, environment, and pharmaceuticals products. The firm offers testing and laboratory services for agro science, genomics, discovery pharmacology and for supporting clinical studies. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, North America, and Rest of the World.

