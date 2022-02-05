Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Increased by Analyst

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gamida Cell in a report issued on Monday, January 31st. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.47). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Gamida Cell’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.15. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

GMDA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on Gamida Cell in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Gamida Cell from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Gamida Cell in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gamida Cell currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.39.

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $3.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.73. Gamida Cell has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.22, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GMDA. Stonepine Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 288.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,694 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of Gamida Cell by 93,785.0% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 499,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 498,936 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Gamida Cell during the 3rd quarter worth $1,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Gamida Cell by 153.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 531,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 321,484 shares during the period. Finally, Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in Gamida Cell in the 3rd quarter worth about $686,000. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Gamida Cell Company Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

