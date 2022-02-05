DA Davidson Comments on First Interstate BancSystem, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIBK)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for First Interstate BancSystem’s FY2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on FIBK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

Shares of FIBK opened at $36.71 on Thursday. First Interstate BancSystem has a 52 week low of $36.01 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The business had revenue of $159.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. First Interstate BancSystem’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 52.73%.

In other news, Director Ross E. Leckie purchased 1,000 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, for a total transaction of $36,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 2,880 shares of First Interstate BancSystem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $39.39 per share, for a total transaction of $113,443.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 4,880 shares of company stock worth $192,148 in the last quarter. 21.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FIBK. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 135,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 15,019 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,102,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $213,445,000 after purchasing an additional 461,576 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 17,944 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 22,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 702,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,385,000 after purchasing an additional 27,850 shares during the last quarter. 57.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides Internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

