Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CSTR)

Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Capstar Financial in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst J. Demba now expects that the bank will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.44. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. Capstar Financial had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 34.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CSTR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capstar Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson began coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.33.

Shares of CSTR opened at $21.24 on Thursday. Capstar Financial has a 1 year low of $14.88 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $470.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.05 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 10.96%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. River Oaks Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,207,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $589,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 104,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,215,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. 41.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

