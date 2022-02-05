KeyCorp Comments on Axalta Coating Systems Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:AXTA)

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now anticipates that the specialty chemicals company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.34. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Vertical Research lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.18.

Shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $28.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.93. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $34.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTA. Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,880,729 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $492,847,000 after purchasing an additional 822,960 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the period. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. M.D. Sass Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,248,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,350,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Institutional investors own 97.30% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

Further Reading: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.