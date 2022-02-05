Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $5.21 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NYSE:TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) – SVB Leerink upped their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report released on Wednesday, February 2nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $5.21 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $4.99. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $685.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.17 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $22.45 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $5.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $5.70 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $6.68 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $24.00 EPS.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $6.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.27 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.14% and a net margin of 21.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.09 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $605.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $635.00 to $657.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $645.31.

Shares of TMO stock opened at $594.42 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $621.41 and its 200-day moving average is $594.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.23 billion, a PE ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 52 week low of $433.52 and a 52 week high of $672.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.7% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 104,557 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,419,749 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $716,221,000 after purchasing an additional 69,199 shares in the last quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 175,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $100,428,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% in the third quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 26,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ativo Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% in the second quarter. Ativo Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $631.88, for a total value of $17,013,369.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software, and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

