Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) Short Interest Update

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,600 shares, an increase of 27.0% from the December 31st total of 91,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 486,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on NGLOY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anglo American from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Liberum Capital cut Anglo American from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Anglo American to GBX 2,900 ($38.99) in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($55.12) to GBX 3,700 ($49.74) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Anglo American has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,208.67.

Get Anglo American alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $22.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.40. Anglo American has a 1-year low of $16.75 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Anglo American Plc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and mining of precious base metals and ferrous metals. The company operates through the following segments: De Beers, Copper, Platinum Group Metals, Iron Ore, Coal, Nickel and Manganese, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Ernest Oppenheimer in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.