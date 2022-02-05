Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €26.50 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €26.50 ($29.78) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 55.63% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on DTE. DZ Bank set a €22.50 ($25.28) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($23.60) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €26.00 ($29.21) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Berenberg Bank set a €27.00 ($30.34) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €22.00 ($24.72) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.24 ($26.12).

Shares of DTE opened at €17.03 ($19.13) on Thursday. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of €12.72 ($14.29) and a 52 week high of €18.13 ($20.37). The business’s 50 day moving average price is €16.22 and its 200-day moving average price is €16.96.

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

