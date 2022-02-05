Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Cut to $280.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $400.00 to $280.00 in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Meta Platforms from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $425.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities restated an outperform rating and set a $400.00 price target (down previously from $425.00) on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Meta Platforms from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $345.53.

Shares of FB opened at $237.09 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $659.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $322.26 and a 200 day moving average of $340.30. Meta Platforms has a 52-week low of $230.11 and a 52-week high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,254 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total value of $3,495,486.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,894 shares of company stock valued at $34,769,399 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 105.0% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 65.55% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

