Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Raised to $235.00 at KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $228.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $215.76.

NYSE:PXD opened at $227.85 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.63. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $126.86 and a one year high of $232.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $194.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $176.21. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current year.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total transaction of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,971,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,146,000 after acquiring an additional 639,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after acquiring an additional 522,454 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

