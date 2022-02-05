TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Rating Increased to Buy at DZ Bank

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was upgraded by analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TeamViewer from €15.00 ($16.85) to €15.50 ($17.42) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Oddo Bhf cut TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from €45.00 ($50.56) to €21.00 ($23.60) in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:TMVWY opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.85. TeamViewer has a 12-month low of $6.10 and a 12-month high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

Recommended Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.