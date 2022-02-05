Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) PT Raised to $16.00

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $6.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 156.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Liquidia from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Liquidia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $6.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.78. The stock has a market cap of $324.86 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 0.16. Liquidia has a 52-week low of $2.25 and a 52-week high of $7.16.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 million. Liquidia had a negative net margin of 376.75% and a negative return on equity of 71.68%. Analysts predict that Liquidia will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Arthur S. Kirsch bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.24 per share, with a total value of $127,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Russell Schundler purchased 117,908 shares of Liquidia stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $496,392.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in Liquidia by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 109,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 10,922 shares in the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $339,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Liquidia by 654.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 138,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 120,451 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Liquidia by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 34,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

