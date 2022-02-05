8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) Price Target Cut to $22.00

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $32.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on 8X8 from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut 8X8 from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on 8X8 from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded 8X8 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.14.

EGHT stock opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $13.71 and a twelve month high of $38.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.12 and a beta of 1.04.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 87.26% and a negative net margin of 29.50%. The company had revenue of $156.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that 8X8 will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Treasurer Germaine Cota sold 3,081 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total transaction of $69,692.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 2,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total value of $33,760.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 98,504 shares of company stock worth $1,759,784. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in 8X8 by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 71,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 16,982 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 265.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after buying an additional 42,739 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 154,385 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after buying an additional 16,787 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of 8X8 by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,314,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,251,000 after buying an additional 202,090 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise communication solutions. It offers solutions to business services, education, financial services, government, healthcare, and manufacturing industries. The company was founded in February 1987 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

