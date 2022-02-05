Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Price Target Increased to $235.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at KeyCorp from $228.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 3.14% from the company’s current price. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Pioneer Natural Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $208.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.76.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $227.85 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $126.86 and a 1-year high of $232.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.95 and a 200-day moving average of $176.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $55.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.81.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas development company reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.26. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.48%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry R. Grillot sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.39, for a total value of $165,951.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chris J. Cheatwood sold 8,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.86, for a total value of $1,489,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,922,031 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,151,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,643 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,113,046 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $3,918,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098,706 shares in the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $120,971,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,329,721 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $541,146,000 after purchasing an additional 639,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,499,762 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $416,236,000 after purchasing an additional 522,454 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

