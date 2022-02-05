TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) Stock Rating Upgraded by DZ Bank

TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) was upgraded by research analysts at DZ Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on TMVWY. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on TeamViewer from €15.00 ($16.85) to €15.50 ($17.42) in a report on Friday, January 14th. BNP Paribas reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded TeamViewer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group downgraded TeamViewer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of TeamViewer in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TeamViewer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.73.

Shares of TMVWY stock opened at $9.19 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.85. TeamViewer has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

