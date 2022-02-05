William Blair Upgrades Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) to “Outperform”

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) was upgraded by analysts at William Blair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Glaukos presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.00.

Shares of GKOS stock opened at $54.14 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Glaukos has a 1 year low of $39.35 and a 1 year high of $99.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.69 and a beta of 1.51.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Glaukos will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Glaukos in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Glaukos by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Capula Management Ltd bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Glaukos in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

