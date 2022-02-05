Shell (LON:SHEL) Given a GBX 2,200 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Shell (LON:SHEL) has been given a GBX 2,200 ($29.58) price target by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.00% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SHEL. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,100 ($28.23) to GBX 2,350 ($31.59) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,500 ($33.61) price target on Shell in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,464.67 ($33.14).

Get Shell alerts:

Shares of Shell stock opened at GBX 2,037 ($27.39) on Thursday. Shell has a 12 month low of GBX 1,874.80 ($25.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,041 ($27.44).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

Recommended Story: Why is total return important?

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.