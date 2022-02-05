Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ventyx Biosciences’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.03) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.19) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.19) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($2.19) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ventyx Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Lifesci Capital reissued an outperform rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Ventyx Biosciences in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTYX opened at $12.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28. Ventyx Biosciences has a 1 year low of $11.53 and a 1 year high of $26.00.

Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($3.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($2.83). Equities analysts predict that Ventyx Biosciences will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences stock. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ventyx Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:VTYX) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 12,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ventyx Biosciences

Ventyx Biosciences Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on advancing new therapies for patients living with inflammatory diseases and autoimmune disorders. The company’s clinical stage pipeline includes VTX958, VTX002 and VTX2735. Ventyx Biosciences Inc is headquartered in Encinitas, California.

