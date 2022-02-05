Unilever (LON:ULVR) Given a GBX 4,800 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Unilever (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 4,800 ($64.53) target price from Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ULVR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 3,750 ($50.42) price target on shares of Unilever in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 4,600 ($61.84) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,650 ($62.52) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group set a GBX 3,700 ($49.74) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a GBX 4,100 ($55.12) price target on shares of Unilever in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,208.33 ($56.58).

Get Unilever alerts:

Unilever stock opened at GBX 3,815 ($51.29) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,892.21 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,958.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.54, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.73. Unilever has a fifty-two week low of GBX 3,450 ($46.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,388 ($58.99). The company has a market capitalization of £97.90 billion and a PE ratio of 22.17.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in Asia, Africa, the Middle East, Turkey, Russia, Ukraine, Belarus, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Understanding Stock Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.