Future (LON:FUTR) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Future (LON:FUTR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on FUTR. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($59.16) price target on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,512 ($60.66) price target on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,225 ($70.25) price target on shares of Future in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,900 ($52.43) price target on shares of Future in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 4,225.40 ($56.81).

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 2,890 ($38.85) on Thursday. Future has a twelve month low of GBX 1,623.73 ($21.83) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,968 ($53.35). The firm has a market capitalization of £3.49 billion and a PE ratio of 49.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,457.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 3,531.77.

In related news, insider Zillah Byng-Thorne sold 62,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,578 ($48.10), for a total value of £2,220,149 ($2,984,873.62).

Future Company Profile

Future plc, together with its subsidiaries, publishes content for technology, games, TV and entertainment, women's lifestyle, real life, music, creative and photography, sports, home interest, and B2B sectors primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates through Media and Magazine segments.

