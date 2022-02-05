Comparing Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) & Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) and Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independent Bank and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independent Bank $214.72 million 2.41 $62.90 million $2.87 8.46 Western Alliance Bancorporation $2.06 billion 4.95 $899.20 million $8.67 11.29

Western Alliance Bancorporation has higher revenue and earnings than Independent Bank. Independent Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Western Alliance Bancorporation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Independent Bank has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western Alliance Bancorporation has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Independent Bank and Western Alliance Bancorporation, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independent Bank 0 1 0 0 2.00 Western Alliance Bancorporation 0 0 8 0 3.00

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus price target of $123.44, indicating a potential upside of 26.08%. Given Western Alliance Bancorporation’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Western Alliance Bancorporation is more favorable than Independent Bank.

Profitability

This table compares Independent Bank and Western Alliance Bancorporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independent Bank 29.29% 15.94% 1.40% Western Alliance Bancorporation 43.59% 22.96% 1.89%

Dividends

Independent Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Independent Bank pays out 29.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Western Alliance Bancorporation pays out 16.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Independent Bank has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Western Alliance Bancorporation has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Independent Bank is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

79.4% of Independent Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.4% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Independent Bank shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.8% of Western Alliance Bancorporation shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Western Alliance Bancorporation beats Independent Bank on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial; Consumer Related, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial segment focuses in delivering commercial banking and treasury management products and services to small and middle-market businesses, specialized banking services to sophisticated commercial institutions and investors within niche industries, as well as financial services to the real estate industry. The Consumer Related segment provides commercial banking services to enterprises in consumer-related sectors and consumer banking services. The Corporate and Other segment represents the Company’s investment portfolio, Corporate borrowings and other related items, income and expense items. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

