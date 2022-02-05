Financial Contrast: ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) versus Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF)

ECA Marcellus Trust I (OTCMKTS:ECT) and Birchcliff Energy (OTCMKTS:BIREF) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of ECA Marcellus Trust I shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ECA Marcellus Trust I and Birchcliff Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ECA Marcellus Trust I 0 0 0 0 N/A Birchcliff Energy 0 0 9 0 3.00

Birchcliff Energy has a consensus price target of $9.33, indicating a potential upside of 72.20%. Given Birchcliff Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Birchcliff Energy is more favorable than ECA Marcellus Trust I.

Profitability

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Birchcliff Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ECA Marcellus Trust I 46.53% 4.37% 4.32% Birchcliff Energy 13.77% 5.07% 2.76%

Risk & Volatility

ECA Marcellus Trust I has a beta of 2, suggesting that its share price is 100% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Birchcliff Energy has a beta of 0.24, suggesting that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ECA Marcellus Trust I and Birchcliff Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ECA Marcellus Trust I $4.15 million 1.70 $2.90 million N/A N/A Birchcliff Energy $394.54 million 3.64 -$43.16 million $0.26 20.85

ECA Marcellus Trust I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Birchcliff Energy.

Summary

Birchcliff Energy beats ECA Marcellus Trust I on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ECA Marcellus Trust I Company Profile

ECA Marcellus Trust I is a statutory trust. It owns royalty interest in producing wells and development wells. It also acquires horizontal natural gas development wells to be drilled to the Marcellus Shale formation. The company was founded in March 2010 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Birchcliff Energy Company Profile

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of petroleum and natural gas reserves. Its properties include Peace River Arch and Montney/Doig Resource Play. The company was founded by Myles R. Bosman, Gordon W. Cameron, Bruno P. Geremia, Laurence A. Shaw, Werner A. Siemens, James W. Surbey, and A. Jeffery Tonken on July 6, 2004 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

