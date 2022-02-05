SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €150.00 Price Target at Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €150.00 ($168.54) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SAP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($162.92) price objective on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group set a €149.00 ($167.42) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €154.00 ($173.03) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($151.69) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($141.57) target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SAP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €139.64 ($156.90).

Get SAP alerts:

Shares of SAP stock opened at €109.18 ($122.67) on Wednesday. SAP has a 1 year low of €100.46 ($112.88) and a 1 year high of €129.74 ($145.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is €119.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is €122.16.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

Featured Article: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.