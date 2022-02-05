Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) Issued By Wedbush

Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Silvergate Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.60. Wedbush also issued estimates for Silvergate Capital’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.55 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.06). Silvergate Capital had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 44.71%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Silvergate Capital from $181.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. lifted their price objective on Silvergate Capital from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Silvergate Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Silvergate Capital from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.10.

Silvergate Capital stock opened at $111.74 on Thursday. Silvergate Capital has a 1-year low of $80.78 and a 1-year high of $239.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 38.66 and a beta of 2.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.15.

In other news, insider Son-Jai Paik sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.38, for a total transaction of $1,096,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 25,000 shares of Silvergate Capital stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $5,497,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,539 shares of company stock valued at $7,375,453 over the last 90 days. 8.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silvergate Capital by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,210,000 after buying an additional 7,726 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 3,519.2% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after buying an additional 33,644 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,616,000. TBH Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvergate Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $308,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

