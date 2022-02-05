Zacks: Analysts Expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Will Post Earnings of $1.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.44 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ResMed’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.40 and the highest is $1.47. ResMed posted earnings of $1.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ResMed will report full year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.95 to $6.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $7.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $7.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ResMed.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $894.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $927.49 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.12% and a net margin of 15.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on RMD shares. Macquarie raised ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised ResMed from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.50.

NYSE:RMD opened at $239.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $249.10 and its 200-day moving average is $263.21. ResMed has a 1-year low of $179.37 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.49, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.75, for a total value of $2,174,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.58, for a total transaction of $651,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,025 shares of company stock worth $13,018,603. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMD. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of ResMed by 24,552.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,163 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of ResMed in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in ResMed during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in ResMed during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

