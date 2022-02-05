Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Harmonic Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Harmonic in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel expects that the communications equipment provider will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Harmonic’s FY2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Harmonic had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 5.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

HLIT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Northland Securities raised shares of Harmonic to a “top pick” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Harmonic from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Harmonic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Harmonic from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

HLIT stock opened at $9.39 on Thursday. Harmonic has a 1 year low of $6.69 and a 1 year high of $12.22. The company has a market cap of $963.11 million, a P/E ratio of 85.36, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.93 and a 200 day moving average of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

In other news, SVP Nimrod Ben-Natan sold 32,516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $353,448.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sanjay Kalra sold 91,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total transaction of $983,789.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trigran Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Harmonic by 236.1% during the third quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,791,615 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $24,427,000 after buying an additional 1,960,997 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Harmonic in the third quarter worth approximately $13,257,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Harmonic by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,739,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $151,144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,016 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in Harmonic by 6,315.8% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,116,155 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Harmonic by 383.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,568 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,813,000 after purchasing an additional 634,082 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic, Inc engages in the development and sale of video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services. It operates through the Video and Cable Access segments. The Video segment sells video processing and production and playout services to cable operators, satellite and telecommunications pay-TV service providers, and broadcast and media companies.

