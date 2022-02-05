Capital One Financial Comments on Murphy Oil Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:MUR)

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 1st. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.67. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 4.82% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 123.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on MUR. Wells Fargo & Company raised Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. MKM Partners upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.25.

Shares of NYSE:MUR opened at $33.86 on Thursday. Murphy Oil has a 1 year low of $12.91 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of -67.72 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.87.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $329,337.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $99,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -100.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

