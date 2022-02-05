Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Laurentian Bank of Canada Issued By Desjardins (TSE:LB)

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) – Equities researchers at Desjardins decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Laurentian Bank of Canada in a report released on Tuesday, February 1st. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.28 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.31.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on LB. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. CIBC upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$49.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research upgraded shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.00.

Laurentian Bank of Canada stock opened at C$44.99 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$41.29 and its 200-day moving average price is C$41.56. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$31.50 and a twelve month high of C$45.13. The company has a market cap of C$1.96 billion and a PE ratio of 43.68.

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The company reported C$1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C$0.15. The company had revenue of C$250.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$252.40 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Laurentian Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. Laurentian Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.34%.

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to individuals, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through Personal, Business Services, and Institutional segments. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; equipment and inventory, and real estate financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

