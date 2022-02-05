Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Shares Down 4.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $35.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.22. 43,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,143,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.

OHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 40.6% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.8% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 26.2% during the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 1,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:OHI)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.