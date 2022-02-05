Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) Shares Down 4.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) traded down 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $35.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors traded as low as $27.22 and last traded at $27.22. 43,057 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 3,143,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.40.
OHI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.27.
In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, Director Kapila K. Anand bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.32 per share, for a total transaction of $28,320.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 0.99.
Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.65). Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 41.32%. The company had revenue of $214.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.85%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 141.05%.
Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile (NYSE:OHI)
Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.
