eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

eMagin Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.25. eMagin shares last traded at $1.22, with a volume of 382,615 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded eMagin from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

The firm has a market cap of $88.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

eMagin (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. eMagin had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 37.97%. On average, equities analysts forecast that eMagin Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in eMagin during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. KLK Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of eMagin in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eMagin Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:EMAN)

eMagin Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of organic light emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays and related products. Its OLED displays are incorporated with products including military aviation helmets, military weapons sights and targeting systems, night vision and thermal imaging devices, training and simulation, visualization for ocular surgery, mobile ultrasound, and augmented reality applications.

