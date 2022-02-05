Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) PT Set at GBX 4,200 by UBS Group

UBS Group set a GBX 4,200 ($56.47) target price on Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,840 ($65.07) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 5,600 ($75.29) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,300 ($71.26) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a GBX 5,220 ($70.18) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 5,125 ($68.90).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO stock opened at GBX 5,367 ($72.16) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 5,057.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 5,112.37. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of GBX 4,354 ($58.54) and a 12-month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($92.45). The stock has a market capitalization of £86.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.22.

In other Rio Tinto Group news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,398 ($72.57), for a total value of £269.90 ($362.87).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.