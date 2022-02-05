Old Mutual’s (OMU) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Old Mutual (LON:OMU) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 81 ($1.09) price target on the stock.

Shares of LON:OMU opened at GBX 66 ($0.89) on Wednesday. Old Mutual has a 12-month low of GBX 54.75 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 84.80 ($1.14). The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

