Old Mutual’s (OMU) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Old Mutual (LON:OMU) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 81 ($1.09) price target on the stock.
Shares of LON:OMU opened at GBX 66 ($0.89) on Wednesday. Old Mutual has a 12-month low of GBX 54.75 ($0.74) and a 12-month high of GBX 84.80 ($1.14). The stock has a market cap of £3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 17.37. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 61.96 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 68.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.
About Old Mutual
