Prs Reit (LON:PRSR) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Prs Reit (LON:PRSR)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 98 ($1.32) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.85% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.55) target price on shares of Prs Reit in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th.

PRSR stock opened at GBX 103 ($1.38) on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 105.89 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 104.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.53, a quick ratio of 6.72 and a current ratio of 6.72. Prs Reit has a fifty-two week low of GBX 84.20 ($1.13) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 112 ($1.51). The firm has a market capitalization of £565.73 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81.

The PRS REIT is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. It has raised a total of £500m (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017, and a subsequent placing in February 2018.

