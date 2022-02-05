Barclays Trims M&G (LON:MNG) Target Price to GBX 217

M&G (LON:MNG) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from GBX 220 ($2.96) to GBX 217 ($2.92) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.09) target price on shares of M&G in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 240.17 ($3.23).

Shares of MNG opened at GBX 213.70 ($2.87) on Wednesday. M&G has a 1 year low of GBX 180.95 ($2.43) and a 1 year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.42). The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 203.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 207.26. The stock has a market cap of £5.55 billion and a PE ratio of 85.39.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

