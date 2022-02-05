Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) Short Interest Down 14.9% in January

Lynas Rare Earths Limited (OTCMKTS:LYSCF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 247,000 shares, a decline of 14.9% from the December 31st total of 290,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 291,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

LYSCF stock opened at $6.35 on Friday. Lynas Rare Earths has a 1-year low of $3.75 and a 1-year high of $8.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.01 and its 200-day moving average is $5.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. raised Lynas Rare Earths from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Lynas Rare Earths from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Lynas Rare Earths Ltd. engages in the production of rare earth minerals. It focuses on the exploration, development, mining, and processing of rare earth deposits. The company was founded by Nicholas Anthony Curtis on May 25, 1983 and is headquartered in Kuantan, Malaysia.

