UBS Group Analysts Give Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) a £163.50 Price Target

UBS Group set a £163.50 ($219.82) price objective on Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FLTR. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a £170 ($228.56) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a £193 ($259.48) price objective on Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a £170 ($228.56) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Flutter Entertainment from £170.90 ($229.77) to £171.90 ($231.11) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a £180 ($242.00) target price on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of £162.70 ($218.75).

Shares of LON FLTR opened at £105.80 ($142.24) on Wednesday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 9,912 ($133.26) and a fifty-two week high of £196.81 ($264.60). The business has a 50 day moving average price of £110.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of £127.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.48. The firm has a market cap of £18.58 billion and a PE ratio of -254.33.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through PPB, PokerStars, Sky Betting & Gaming, Australia, and US segments. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

