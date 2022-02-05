Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Grows By 23.2%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

Get Fortum Oyj alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheuvreux upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf raised Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortum Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortum Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.