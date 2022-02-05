Short Interest in Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) Grows By 23.2%

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a growth of 23.2% from the December 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS FOJCY opened at $5.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.95. Fortum Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.87 and a 52-week high of $6.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Cheuvreux upgraded Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Oddo Bhf raised Fortum Oyj from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Fortum Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Fortum Oyj Company Profile

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

