Eckoh (LON:ECK) Earns Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Eckoh (LON:ECK) in a report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a GBX 88 ($1.18) price objective on the stock.

restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.18) price objective on shares of Eckoh in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

ECK opened at GBX 42.50 ($0.57) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06. Eckoh has a 12 month low of GBX 42 ($0.56) and a 12 month high of GBX 85.40 ($1.15). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 52.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 55.38. The stock has a market cap of £123.70 million and a P/E ratio of 42.50.

In other news, insider Nicolas B. Philpot bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £22,500 ($30,250.07).

About Eckoh

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions for customer contact centers in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as chatbots, email management, knowledge base, messaging, social agent, and Web chat; and interactive voice response (IVR) and speech solutions, including identification and verification, IVR self-service, natural language, and visual IVR.

