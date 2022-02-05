Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $23.20

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$23.20 and traded as high as C$24.64. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$24.33, with a volume of 220,866 shares traded.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GEI. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$23.00 price target on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$26.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Gibson Energy in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$24.47.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a PE ratio of 31.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 257.94, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.07 and a 200 day moving average price of C$23.20.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 180.52%.

About Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

