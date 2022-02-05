iShares US Real Estate ETF Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSEARCA:IYR)

iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 119,052 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 418% compared to the average volume of 22,965 put options.

Shares of IYR opened at $105.13 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.05 and a fifty-two week high of $116.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 73.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,793,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $896,438,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,502,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $662,842,000 after acquiring an additional 460,066 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,193,832 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,519,000 after acquiring an additional 98,477 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,456,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,347,000 after acquiring an additional 106,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,591,491 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,953,000 after acquiring an additional 467,448 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

