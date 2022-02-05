Amylyx Pharmaceuticals’ (AMLX) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amylyx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMLX) in a research report released on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $16.00 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

About Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing a novel therapeutic for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and other neurodegenerative diseases. Amylyx Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

